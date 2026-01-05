Previous
5/365: Stavanger old vs new

I do love these old buildings, but I do not love the decorations and posters that much. This was just a couple of hours before the snow came.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
1% complete

Photo Details

