Previous
5 / 365
5/365: Stavanger old vs new
I do love these old buildings, but I do not love the decorations and posters that much. This was just a couple of hours before the snow came.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
0
0
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
5
photos
4
followers
4
following
1
2
3
4
5
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
5th January 2026 1:12pm
Tags
new
,
old
,
fish
,
norway
,
herring
,
stavanger
