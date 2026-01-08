Previous
8/365 Winter mornings by annettew
8 / 365

8/365 Winter mornings

On my way to work this morning. Walking in minus 12 degrees. Old city of Stavanger is a walk through history. Cobblestones and old buildings and still decorated for Christmas.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact