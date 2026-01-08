Sign up
Previous
8 / 365
8/365 Winter mornings
On my way to work this morning. Walking in minus 12 degrees. Old city of Stavanger is a walk through history. Cobblestones and old buildings and still decorated for Christmas.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
8th January 2026 7:20am
Tags
winter
,
canon
,
morning
,
cold
,
norway
,
stavanger
,
oldcity
,
eosr7
