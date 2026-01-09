Sign up
9 / 365
9/365: Rose
A rose left in the snow at the crematorium
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
9
photos
7
followers
8
following
2% complete
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
9th January 2026 2:31pm
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
50mm
,
rose
,
funeral
,
norway
