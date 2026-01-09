Previous
9/365: Rose by annettew
9 / 365

9/365: Rose

A rose left in the snow at the crematorium
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
2% complete

