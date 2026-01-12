Previous
12/365:Storm clouds by annettew
12 / 365

12/365:Storm clouds

Did not take my R7 out today so this is taken with my iPhone 14 Pro Max. We have had the first storm of 2026 and boy is it windy out there :)
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
3% complete

