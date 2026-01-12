Sign up
Previous
12 / 365
12/365:Storm clouds
Did not take my R7 out today so this is taken with my iPhone 14 Pro Max. We have had the first storm of 2026 and boy is it windy out there :)
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
0
1
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
12
photos
8
followers
9
following
3% complete
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
12th January 2026 5:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
365
,
iphone
,
sky
,
clouds
,
storm
,
dramatic
