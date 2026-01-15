Previous
15/365: Memories of past times by annettew
15 / 365

15/365: Memories of past times

Geopark which is a park in Stavanger, Norway. Elements are from Norwegian oil fields and rigs and this is a lovely place for kids to play.
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact