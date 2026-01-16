Previous
16/365: Sourdough bread by annettew
16 / 365

16/365: Sourdough bread

Just an iPhone pic today. I am busy baking bread 🙂
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
4% complete

