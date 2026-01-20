Previous
20/365: Light dancing by annettew
20/365: Light dancing

Northern lights is not always visible in this part of Norway, but tonight was the night. Feeling blessed
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
5% complete

Photo Details

