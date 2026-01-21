Previous
21/365: Morning light

Day off and taking a 7 km walk with my dog. Amazing light.
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
5% complete

