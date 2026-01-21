Sign up
21 / 365
21/365: Morning light
Day off and taking a 7 km walk with my dog. Amazing light.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
21st January 2026 10:26am
Tags
365
,
sun
,
morning
,
sunshine
,
canoneosr7
