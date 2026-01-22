Previous
22/365: Glass stained window by annettew
22 / 365

22/365: Glass stained window

A window in the now 900 year old Stavanger cathedral also known as St. Svithuns cathedral.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact