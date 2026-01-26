Sign up
26 / 365
26/365: Run for fun
Minus 3 degrees and baby it is cold outside :) But I did it :D
26th January 2026
26th Jan 26
0
0
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
26
photos
10
followers
11
following
