32/365: Faith is my focus by annettew
32 / 365

32/365: Faith is my focus

That is what it says on my instagram page. Faith does have a huge place in my life and I always carry a rosary with me.
1st February 2026 1st Feb 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
8% complete

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely Rosary
February 1st, 2026  
