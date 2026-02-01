Sign up
32 / 365
32/365: Faith is my focus
That is what it says on my instagram page. Faith does have a huge place in my life and I always carry a rosary with me.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
0
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Tags
365
,
canon
,
faith
,
rosary
,
catholic
,
60mm
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely Rosary
February 1st, 2026
