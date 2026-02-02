Sign up
33 / 365
33/365: 99 years young
This beautiful lady is such an inspiration. She is 99 years old, refugee from Vietnam, does not speak a word of my language. Still we manage to communicate. She is constantly in prayer and always carry her rosary. What a life story she must have.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
2nd February 2026 6:10pm
