33/365: 99 years young
33 / 365

33/365: 99 years young

This beautiful lady is such an inspiration. She is 99 years old, refugee from Vietnam, does not speak a word of my language. Still we manage to communicate. She is constantly in prayer and always carry her rosary. What a life story she must have.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
