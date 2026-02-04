Previous
35/365: Homemade by annettew
35/365: Homemade

It is freezing cold outside and todays off work activity was baking :)
4th February 2026

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
Monica
That looks yummy!
February 4th, 2026  
