36 / 365
36/365: Morning lights
I was out running yesterday morning before work and this was the sky! Finally we get to see some sunshine. Taken with my iphone 14 Pro Max
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
36
photos
11
followers
12
following
9% complete
Tags
365
,
iphone
,
sky
,
blue
,
sun
,
farmland
