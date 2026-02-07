Previous
38/365: Lighthouse by annettew
38/365: Lighthouse

A tiny crooked lighthouse. Our favorite spot.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
