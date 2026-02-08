Previous
39/365: Mothersday by annettew
39 / 365

39/365: Mothersday

Today is mothersday in Norway. I got all my flower on friday (hence they seem a bit gloomy) :) Still love tullips :D
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
10% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture - Enjoy your mother's day tulips
February 8th, 2026  
