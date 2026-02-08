Sign up
39/365: Mothersday
Today is mothersday in Norway. I got all my flower on friday (hence they seem a bit gloomy) :) Still love tullips :D
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
2
1
1
365
Canon EOS R7
8th February 2026 1:18pm
365
canon
colors
mothersday
norway
tullips
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture - Enjoy your mother's day tulips
February 8th, 2026
