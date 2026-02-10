Previous
41/365: Good morning by annettew
41 / 365

41/365: Good morning

Stavanger morning. 8 km walk to work. iPhone photo it is :)
10th February 2026 10th Feb 26

AnnetteW

@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
11% complete

