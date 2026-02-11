Sign up
42 / 365
42/365: Selfie
Me and my emu friend Sander :)
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
AnnetteW
@annettew
I have done 365 4 times in the past, but it has now been a few years. New camera and new lens in the house...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2026 3:43pm
Tags
365
iphone
bird
emu
bigbird
