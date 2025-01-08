Previous
Imperfections is the norm by annfong365
18 / 365

Imperfections is the norm

A seemingly prefect glass when I look closer, see a bubble and scratches
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

Ann 石见

@annfong365
