33 / 365
D23 learn painting
20250123
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
1
1
Ann 石见
@annfong365
33
photos
15
followers
15
following
9% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2025 5:37pm
Liz Fang
ace
Love the painting you created; the gradient cream white is utterly enchanting.
渐变的奶昔白令人陶醉！
January 24th, 2025
