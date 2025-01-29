Previous
D29 过年了，想起小时候爱吃的稻香村的桃酥 by annfong365
39 / 365

D29 过年了，想起小时候爱吃的稻香村的桃酥

The lunar New Year is today, and it reminds me of the crisp walnut cookies I used to eat during childhood celebrations.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Ann 石见

@annfong365
