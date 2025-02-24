D53 我的收藏品：Kodak Bantam Special 1936

20250223

My collection. The Kodak Bantam Special was the rangefinder-focusing, top-end model in Kodak's Bantam range, designed for 828 film.

It was produced in two series: From 1936 to 1940 using a Compur shutter; and from 1941-1948 with a Supermatic shutter, which is the rarer version.Kodak Ektar f/2 45mm lens.

The case design by Walter Dorwin Teague is extremely striking; "a masterpiece of art-deco styling" and Stephen Gandy of Cameraquest describes it as "one of the most beautiful camera designs ever".