D63 Belyash by annfong365
75 / 365

D63 Belyash

Belyashi is a type of fried dumpling attributed to the Tatars, wandering Muslim tribes that originated in Turkey and the Caucasus, known for their courage and their fascinating culture.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Ann 石见

@annfong365
