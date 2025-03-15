Previous
D72 Selfie
84 / 365

D72 Selfie

2025 0315 visit HALIBUT POINT STATE PARK
This granite outcrop on the edge of the sea underlies its dynamic landscape and land use history. The quarry industry supplied building, bridge, and breakwater stones for nearly100 years. This location the northern tip of Cape Ann still provides coastal defense. A former military building with its World War Il Fire-Control Tower now serves as a visitor center with cultural and natural heritage exhibits. As nature reclaims this land, visitors can enjoy spectacular views of the Atlantic Ocean at Ipswich Bay and beyond.
Ann 石见

