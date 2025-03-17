D74 水墨桃源

20250317 this is an Ai assisted image. I used a photo I took in the autumn of Glacier National Park, turned it into an ink style painting of Peach Blossom Spring. It’s fun to play with Ai

把一幅冰川山峦的秋景变成了水墨桃源，山还是那山，而眼前扑面而来春天的气息使人不断想用明媚的桃红色



