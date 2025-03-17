Previous
D74 水墨桃源 by annfong365
86 / 365

D74 水墨桃源

20250317 this is an Ai assisted image. I used a photo I took in the autumn of Glacier National Park, turned it into an ink style painting of Peach Blossom Spring. It’s fun to play with Ai
把一幅冰川山峦的秋景变成了水墨桃源，山还是那山，而眼前扑面而来春天的气息使人不断想用明媚的桃红色

D74
20230318
17th March 2025

Ann 石见

@annfong365
23% complete

