D87 collection 吴家林摄影作品，摄影书展 by annfong365
102 / 365

D87 collection 吴家林摄影作品，摄影书展

20250401 参观 映Studio
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Ann 石见

@annfong365
Dave ace
Nicely done
April 1st, 2025  
LTaylor ace
enjoyed your work, very fine
April 1st, 2025  
