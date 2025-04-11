D101 恒山悬空寺 The Hanging Temple

Hanging Temple (Xuankong Si) – Built in 491 AD on a cliff in Hunyuan County, Shanxi, China, this 1,500-year-old temple is a marvel of ancient architecture. Suspended 50–60 meters above the ground, it defies gravity with wooden beams embedded into the rock. Unique for blending Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism, it houses statues of Buddha, Laozi, and Confucius. Despite its precarious appearance, its sheltered location and sturdy design have preserved it for centuries. Listed as a national cultural treasure and featured among the world’s "most unstable" (yet enduring) structures.