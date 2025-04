D105 Xiaoxitian Temple (Thousand-Buddha Cliff Temple)

Located in Xi County, Shanxi Province, is a stunning Ming Dynasty Buddhist temple renowned for its exquisite hanging sculptures. Built in 1629, the temple features over 2,000 colorful clay statues of Buddha, Bodhisattvas, and heavenly scenes suspended from ceilings and walls, creating a breathtaking “Western Pure Land" illusion. Its intricate craftsmanship earned it the nickname Second Dunhuang