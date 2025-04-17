Previous
D107 景德镇的民宿 the hotel of jingde town by annfong365
D107 景德镇的民宿 the hotel of jingde town

In the evening, I checked into the Momentus Villa in the porcelain city Jingdezhen. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, the retreat is embraced by lush bamboo groves. The white courtyard, minimalist and understated, exudes a natural charm.
