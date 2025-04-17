Sign up
117 / 365
D107 景德镇的民宿 the hotel of jingde town
In the evening, I checked into the Momentus Villa in the porcelain city Jingdezhen. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle, the retreat is embraced by lush bamboo groves. The white courtyard, minimalist and understated, exudes a natural charm.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
Ann 石见
@annfong365
