D111 景德镇的玲珑瓷 LingLong porcelain

Jingdezhen’s Linglong Porcelain

A treasure of Chinese ceramics, Linglong porcelain merges translucent perforations. Originating in the Song Dynasty and refined in the Ming era, it rose as imperial ware. Artisans carve delicate patterns, fill them with glaze, and fire the pieces to achieve luminous, lace-like effects. Called “China Lace” in 18th-century Europe, it embodies strength and fragility. Designated a national intangible heritage (2008), its motifs include symbolic flora like plum blossoms. Modern iterations blend tradition with innovation, appearing in state gifts. Linglong porcelain reflects Jingdezhen’s centuries of craftsmanship and a philosophical balance of resilience and ethereal beauty.