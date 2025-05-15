Sign up
144 / 365
D136 救生索 life line
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Ann 石见
@annfong365
Tags
still
Dave
ace
Nice use of selective color
May 21st, 2025
Karen
ace
Terrific capture, nice contrasts in the textures and thickness of the ropes. The red buoy adds a wonderful pop of colour to the high-key B/W.
May 21st, 2025
Ann 石见
@cocokinetic
thank you for your review!
May 21st, 2025
Ann 石见
Thanks Dave!@darchibald
May 21st, 2025
