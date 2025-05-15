Previous
D136 救生索 life line by annfong365
144 / 365

D136 救生索 life line

15th May 2025 15th May 25

Ann 石见

@annfong365
41% complete

Dave ace
Nice use of selective color
May 21st, 2025  
Karen ace
Terrific capture, nice contrasts in the textures and thickness of the ropes. The red buoy adds a wonderful pop of colour to the high-key B/W.
May 21st, 2025  
Ann 石见
@cocokinetic thank you for your review!
May 21st, 2025  
Ann 石见
Thanks Dave!@darchibald
May 21st, 2025  
