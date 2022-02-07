Previous
Next
Slipped into the lion's mouth by anniebaix
65 / 365

Slipped into the lion's mouth

An underground passage to cross the railway tracks. A magnificent lion tag adorns the entrance to the passage
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Anne-Marie Baixas

@anniebaix
I have three passions photography, drawing and cooking. Of the three, the photo takes up the most space. Everything interests me, I want to learn...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Stunning bit of street art.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise