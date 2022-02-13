Previous
sunset in february by anniebaix
69 / 365

sunset in february

I like to watch the sunset over our Pyrenees the colors are never the same
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Anne-Marie Baixas

@anniebaix
I have three passions photography, drawing and cooking. Of the three, the photo takes up the most space. Everything interests me, I want to learn...
