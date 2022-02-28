Previous
male harrier flight by anniebaix
male harrier flight

this afternoon I saw this harrier flying over the fields to find food
28th February 2022

Anne-Marie Baixas

@anniebaix
I have three passions photography, drawing and cooking. Of the three, the photo takes up the most space. Everything interests me, I want to learn...
Corinne C ace
A great capture
February 28th, 2022  
