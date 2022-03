Parramatta River 9

Sharing some images taken from a ferry ride along the Parramatta River - Kissing Point Wharf to Darling Harbour.



Cockatoo Island is the largest island in Sydney Harbour, located at the junction of the Parramatta River and the Lane Cove River. This is the main entrance, and administrative building, from the ferry wharf. Cockatoo Island has been the site of a prison, reformatory, industrial school and shipyard.