Previous
Next
Scenes from a Mall 2 by annied
61 / 365

Scenes from a Mall 2

This first week of March......yes March hahaha I do know it's really April.....I am posting phone shots taken on a wander through the shopping mall.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Annie D

ace
@annied
update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my first year or so I was a diligent photo a dayer...
16% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Now that will be an interesting week :-)
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise