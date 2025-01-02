Sign up
107 / 365
Chemo
Good part of the day spent in the Cancer ward - partner having chemo.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Annie D
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
JackieR
ace
Oh Annie I'm so sorry, I hope your partner makes a good recovery and doesn't have bad side effects x
January 3rd, 2025
Annie D
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie
4th treatment so far....side effects minimal and prognosis good 🤞
January 3rd, 2025
