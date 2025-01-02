Previous
Chemo by annied
107 / 365

Chemo

Good part of the day spent in the Cancer ward - partner having chemo.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Annie D

ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oh Annie I'm so sorry, I hope your partner makes a good recovery and doesn't have bad side effects x
January 3rd, 2025  
Annie D ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thanks Jackie
4th treatment so far....side effects minimal and prognosis good 🤞
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact