What a racket!

The Channel-Billed Cuckoos have returned. I have heard them around and seen them fly over but none have landed in our our garden until the last few days. This photo is just to show the size difference of the two birds - the large bird is the cuckoo and the smaller one is the poor magpie mum who has to feed the interloper. The noise the cuckoo makes demanding to be fed is loud and raucous.
I have seen a couple of different maggie mums around with maggie chicks - unfortunately this poor mum wasn't so lucky.
4th January 2025 4th Jan 25

January 13th, 2025  
