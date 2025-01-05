Sign up
Previous
110 / 365
Flowering Gum
A dwarf variety - the red one should be opening soon :)
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
4
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia. update 2020 - I have been here for a long while now - my...
7037
photos
175
followers
108
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Latest from all albums
106
1588
107
1589
108
109
110
1590
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2022 and beyond
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedgarden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
some of these are magnificent aren’t they?
January 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
@koalagardens
I just love gums - they are all beautiful
January 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
This one is so beautiful. fav.
January 13th, 2025
kali
ace
razamataz
January 13th, 2025
