Black Genoa Fig

We have the Black Genoa and a White Genoa - both in pots and not huge plants. The White Genoa has produced fruit consistently the last few years - it has a lot of fruit but so far they are yet to get bigger and ripen. This is the second to ripen on the Black Genoa - it also has more fruit but both seem to have stalled at the moment - not sure why?

Hubby said it was delicious hahahaha