Yummy Gummy by annied
120 / 365

Yummy Gummy

This dwarf flowering gum is full of flowers now - it is actually redder than it appears in this photo - the lorikeets and noisy miners are loving it.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Annie D

@annied
I am starting my 12th year in May 2024. From Sydney, Australia.
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a fabulous and colourful photo!
January 18th, 2025  
