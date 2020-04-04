Previous
Next
30 shots - 4 by annied
Photo 565

30 shots - 4

Kooka came to visit - the dead tree is actually a good vantage point.
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
No leaves to get in his way! They are such cool looking birds.
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise