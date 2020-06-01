Every morning and afternoon I sit outside - with coffee or wine - depending on the time - I love the trees around me and the coming and going of the birds. The cockatoos are prevalent - they frequent the reserve across the road...and...love hanging out on our aerial...fortunately we don't need it as they have bent and rearranged the poles hahaha
I sit there with my camera for quite some time hoping to catch them in flight....bloody buggers are sneaky and quick :)
ties that bind
past and future
present familiarities
common interests
shared experiences
it doesn't matter where you're from
where you've been
just who you are
and what you share
that makes us friends
