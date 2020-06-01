falling

Every morning and afternoon I sit outside - with coffee or wine - depending on the time - I love the trees around me and the coming and going of the birds. The cockatoos are prevalent - they frequent the reserve across the road...and...love hanging out on our aerial...fortunately we don't need it as they have bent and rearranged the poles hahaha

I sit there with my camera for quite some time hoping to catch them in flight....bloody buggers are sneaky and quick :)