falling by annied
Photo 629

falling

Every morning and afternoon I sit outside - with coffee or wine - depending on the time - I love the trees around me and the coming and going of the birds. The cockatoos are prevalent - they frequent the reserve across the road...and...love hanging out on our aerial...fortunately we don't need it as they have bent and rearranged the poles hahaha
I sit there with my camera for quite some time hoping to catch them in flight....bloody buggers are sneaky and quick :)
Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
