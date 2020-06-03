Previous
golden by annied
Photo 630

golden

3rd June 2020 3rd Jun 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Love it. fav.
June 3rd, 2020  
Annie D ace
@onewing thanks Babs..... I would love to get up your way for a visit.....am so tied down with preschool I will be lucky to get out for a drive this weekend....maybe school hols I will be able to head your way
June 3rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful light , focus and amazing background - love-it - fav
June 3rd, 2020  
dh (delena) ace
Beautiful detail shot
June 3rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely.
June 3rd, 2020  
Hazel ace
Very beautiful and peaceful.
June 3rd, 2020  
