Previous
Next
Kurnell Abstract 7 by annied
Photo 696

Kurnell Abstract 7

Thank you all so much for your inspiring comments and favs on yesterdays Kurnell Abstract - I am thrilled you liked it as much as me :)

This one is a composite of two images

Joining in with Abstract August - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43873/abstract-august
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Faye Turner
This is really pretty! fav
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise