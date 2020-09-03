Previous
SOOC September 3 by annied
Photo 723

SOOC September 3

I started on the weekend with my 50mm lens only for my outings....this week will mostly be photos from then dated 29th and 30th August - I knew I was having a busy week.

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

This was from the car while stopped at lights - did have a bit of time to compose - happy with the result.

3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Annie D

@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
