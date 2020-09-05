Previous
SOOC September 5 by annied
Photo 725

SOOC September 5

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
looking out to the ocean from Wollongong Botanic gardens - was trying for straight vertical and horizontal - missed the horizontal by a smidge hahahaha
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

Annie D

ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
September 5th, 2020  
