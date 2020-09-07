Previous
Next
SOOC September 7 by annied
Photo 727

SOOC September 7

-still with my 50mm lens - this week will probably be mostly images from around the garden as I did not get out and about over the weekend-
my tree fern

Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Annie D

ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
199% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise