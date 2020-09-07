Sign up
Photo 727
SOOC September 7
-still with my 50mm lens - this week will probably be mostly images from around the garden as I did not get out and about over the weekend-
my tree fern
Joining Richard's NF-SOOC September
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5063
photos
213
followers
151
following
199% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
3rd September 2020 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedsooc
,
nf-sooc-2020
