Photo 735
SOOC September 15
took my 28mm out for a drive on the weekend so a few shots this week from that trip - I think I find the 50mm easier to get a good SOOC image :) especially as I do love drive by snapping
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
3
2
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5076
photos
212
followers
150
following
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
729
1202
730
731
732
733
734
735
7
3
2
Fun with Themes
NIKON D7200
12th September 2020 2:30pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
anniedsooc
,
nf-sooc-2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Lovely spot!
September 16th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nicely done Annie - it's quite the challenge isn't it!
September 16th, 2020
Mek
ace
Looks like vacation :-)
September 16th, 2020
