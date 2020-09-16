Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 736
SOOC September 16
another 28mm image - I struggled whether to post SOOC or have a faff around and post in another album later - there is something I like about the shadows and leaves - so here it is :)
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Annie D
ace
@annied
ties that bind past and future present familiarities common interests shared experiences it doesn't matter where you're from where you've been just who you are and what you share that makes us friends I have...
5077
photos
212
followers
150
following
201% complete
View this month »
729
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Fun with Themes
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th September 2020 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
anniedsooc
,
nf-sooc-2020
Ethel
ace
Lines and rows of pleasing tones and textures. There is an unexpected balance with the walker right at the end.
September 18th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
I like this for the same reasons that you do... I would have been tempted to do an in-camera B&W though.
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close